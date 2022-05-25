PBEH serves ULAB with free medicines, powered by SK+F

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 11:21 am

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Prime Bank Eye Hospital (PBEH) conducted a free eye check-up camp at the University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) in support of the ULAB Chess Club on 22 May, where they gave the patients an artificial relief eye drop, Refresh Tears for free.

The eye drops were gifted by Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SK+F). The eye camp was attended by the students, staff, and faculties of ULAB, said a press release. 

Refresh Tears relieves a person from dry irritated eyes caused by wind, sun, air conditioners, computer usage, and more.

SM Rehan, a student at ULAB said, "I really think PBEH is doing a great job focusing their support on the university students' community, who really need care for their eyes. Our everyday activities put a lot of strain on our eyes, and with the ongoing hybrid education system, the integration of technology in the learning space, increased the stress. We are glad for this initiative."

An outreach member of PBEH said, "It really feels good to serve a large number of the student community. Young people have the tendency to not do medical check-ups as often the problems do not surface during that age. However, if somebody has an eye issue that goes undiagnosed, over time, it becomes a huge problem. I believe these eye camps will help young people to realize the importance of health and take care of them."

The PBEH is an initiative of the Prime Bank Foundation that caters to the eye care needs of the mass population at an affordable price. Situated in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh, the hospital serves people through a range of eye care services and eye camps in remote areas.

 

