Taylor's University delegation visits ULAB to explore collaborative opportunities

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:51 pm

Related News

Taylor's University delegation visits ULAB to explore collaborative opportunities

Press Release
28 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seven-person delegation from Taylor's University Malaysia visited the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Thursday (23 May) to discuss potential collaborations in various key areas including poverty eradication, sustainable development, performing arts, student exchange, alumni relations, and intercultural communication.

This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening educational and cultural ties between the two esteemed institutions, reads a press release.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Yong Yut Ho, and Head of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences led the Taylor's University Delegation Prof Anindita Dasgupta, ULAB's delegation was headed by Vice Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Jude William Genilo.

Other ULAB faculties present were Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities Prof Kaiser Haq, and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development Prof Samiya Selim.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The discussions focused on leveraging both universities' strengths to foster impactful research, enriching academic programs, and enhancing cultural understanding between Malaysia and Bangladesh. Key areas of collaboration include joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, co-hosting of seminars and workshops, and shared initiatives for alumni engagement.

In addition to the strategic meetings, Prof. Anindita Dasgupta conducted an enlightening seminar with ULAB faculty on purpose-led education. This seminar provided a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and best practices aimed at fostering a more holistic and impactful educational experience for students.

 

Education

Taylor's University / University of Liberal Arts (ULAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

5h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

12h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

3h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

5h | Videos
Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

47m | Videos