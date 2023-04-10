ULAB wins USAID AI4 Resilience Grant

Corporates

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

ULAB wins USAID AI4 Resilience Grant

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 11:29 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently won the USAID-supported Accelerated Innovation for Resilience (AI4Resilience) Grant Competition, said a press release.

Supported by the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance and Implemented by Global Knowledge Initiative, AI4 Resilience Grant encourages the co-creation of solutions to boost the ecosystem for innovations promoting community-led humanitarian response and long-term resilience.

Last week, AI4Resilience brought innovators, humanitarian practitioners, donors, investors, and policymakers in Dhaka to share their insight and feedback with the 10 Challenge Finalists, who have worked tirelessly to refine and test their solutions for the last 9 months.

At the Solutions Showcase event, judges finalised the four Challenge Winners for the Bangladesh programme. 

Four organisations, with ULAB being the only University among those, received grants to solve critical challenges in the Bangladesh humanitarian innovation ecosystem using systems- and design-thinking technologies. 

University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh, will work with urban university students to build their humanitarian response and leadership capacity. ULAB envisions a future where the response to urban disasters, including those due to climate change, will be supported by trained, resilient university graduates who are leaders in their community. 

Among other interventions, 100 students from 5 universities will go through a 4-month-long capacity development programme under this initiative.

University of Liberal Arts (ULAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

43m | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

2h | Thoughts
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

3h | Brands
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

1h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka