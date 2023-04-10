ULAB wins USAID AI4 Resilience Grant

Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently won the USAID-supported Accelerated Innovation for Resilience (AI4Resilience) Grant Competition, said a press release.

Supported by the USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance and Implemented by Global Knowledge Initiative, AI4 Resilience Grant encourages the co-creation of solutions to boost the ecosystem for innovations promoting community-led humanitarian response and long-term resilience.

Last week, AI4Resilience brought innovators, humanitarian practitioners, donors, investors, and policymakers in Dhaka to share their insight and feedback with the 10 Challenge Finalists, who have worked tirelessly to refine and test their solutions for the last 9 months.

At the Solutions Showcase event, judges finalised the four Challenge Winners for the Bangladesh programme.

Four organisations, with ULAB being the only University among those, received grants to solve critical challenges in the Bangladesh humanitarian innovation ecosystem using systems- and design-thinking technologies.

University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh, will work with urban university students to build their humanitarian response and leadership capacity. ULAB envisions a future where the response to urban disasters, including those due to climate change, will be supported by trained, resilient university graduates who are leaders in their community.

Among other interventions, 100 students from 5 universities will go through a 4-month-long capacity development programme under this initiative.