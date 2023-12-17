Pathao presents 'Dawat Pan Nai' campaign

17 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pathao introduced the 'Dawat Pan Nai' campaign in collaboration with Pathao Food. Running from December 17-27, the campaign allows customers to tap a button on the Pathao App, bringing the finest wedding feast to their homes, accompanied by 1800 free kacchi.

Starting from December 18 at 12:00 PM, the first 300 customers who place orders through Pathao Food will exclusively receive free kacchi from 'Kacchi Bhai'. This offer extends for six days, covering areas in Dhaka such as Uttara, Mirpur, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Basundhara, and the 'Kacchi Bhai' branch in Chattogram.

Additionally, explore over 100 restaurants under Pathao Food's 'Dawat Pan Nai' tab, where customers can enjoy special offers, including up to 40% discounts. Participating restaurants include Dhaka's Star Kabab, Tehari Ghar, Tehari Junction, Bangaliana Bhoj, and Chittagong's Kasundi Restaurant, among others.

To partake in this feast, simply place an order now through this link: https://t.ly/dawat3

Pathao, with over 8 years of service, has catered to over 100 million customers, partnering with more than 10,000 restaurants and shops. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.

Moreover, Pathao Food users can experience the convenience of the 'Pay-Later' feature as a payment option, available exclusively in a single tab. The initial usage limit is set at 2,000 Taka, allowing users to repay the bill and reuse the feature for subsequent orders.
 

