Partex Cables holds dealer conference
Distinguished dealers of Partex Cables Ltd participated in the national dealer conference 2022.
Aziz Al Kaiser, vice chairman of Partex Star Group; AKM Ahsanul Haque, chief operating officer of Partex Cables Ltd; Md Sirajul Islam, head of trade sales; Mostafa Kamal Ahmed, chief financial officer of Partex Star Group; Muhammad Sabbir Jahangir, head of human resources; NHM Fazle Rabbi, head of marketing; and other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.