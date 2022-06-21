NBR seeks bank account details of Partex Group’s owners

21 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked banks to provide financial information on accounts held by the five sons of Partex Group founder MA Hashem, and their family members within seven days.

Partex Group's Founder Chairman MA Hashem died in December 2020. 

Since then, MA Hashem's sons have been running the business organisations established by him – Partex Group, Partex Star Group and Amber Group.  

On the same day, the NBR also sought financial information on accounts held by Gulshan Club President Rafiqul Alam Helal, who is also the President & CEO of Rams Fashion and Embroider and his wife.

The Central Intelligence Cell of the NBR issued separate letters to all banks to provide their account details for the last five years within a week. 

The tax authority also sought bank account details of City Bank Chairman and Partex star Group Vice Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser and his family members. 

In the letter, sent to banks, the NBR asked for information on all accounts belonging to the aforementioned persons, individually or jointly, savings and loans, according to a senior NBR official, wishing to be unnamed. 

The NBR official told The Business Standard, "It is part of our routine task to seek information on bank transactions of various individuals and organisations for compliance with income tax laws. As part of this, bank account details of those persons were sought." 

Partex Group / NBR

