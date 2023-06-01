Buet and Partex Star Group sign MoU

01 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Partex Star Group recently signed an MoU with Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet). 

Through this collaboration, Partex Star Group will work with BUET's Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE) to conduct sustainable, quality, and cost-effective innovation and research on its various products.

Partex Star Group, particularly in Bangladesh, aims to explore alternative sources of raw materials and improve product quality, including the development of energy-saving manufacturing products in industries such as Particle Board, Cables, Gypsum, Furniture, Adhesives, Builders, Argo, Home Care, Logistics, and Garments. The group intends to invest in research activities.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Group Executive Director Amman Al Aziz, Director Amid Al Aziz, Independent Director and President at Dhaka University Teachers' Association Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Chief Operating Officer (Cluster-1) Sumon Shahed Patowari, Chief of Plant Md Tofazzal Hossain, Compensation and Benefits, In-charge Sujon Saha, Lead Production Tabiur Rahman, and R&D and Process Improvement Lead- Sazzad Hossain and representatives from BUET, including Director of RISE Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, Department of EEE Professor Dr. Md. Kamrul Hasan, Department of MME Professor Dr. Fahmida Gulshan and Associate Professor Dr. Md. Muqtadir Billah, Department of IPE Professor Dr. Ferdous Sarwar and other officials.

"Through this joint research work with Buet we want to deliver sustainable and quality products to our consumers in the country," Partex Star Group Executive Director Amman Al Aziz stated at the occasion. "We rely heavily on foreign countries to import raw materials for the manufacture of diverse products. This collaborative research is expected to result in the identification of alternative raw material sources in the country, thereby lowering the nation's dependency on imports. This allows us to play a more active role in the country's socioeconomic development."

"Under this MoU, Partex Star Group will provide BUET's expert team with the necessary infrastructure and facilities for their research. Furthermore, internship and job opportunities will be available for Buet students at Partex Star Group." 

 

 

 

 

 

