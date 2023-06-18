Partex Group fined for having mosquito larvae in under-construction building

The mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation, led by Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam, conducted raids on 30 houses and buildings under construction in the Maniknagar area on Sunday (18 June) to control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes.

In a total of 5 cases, including the building under construction of Partex Group, mosquito larvae were found, resulting in a total fine collection of Tk28,000.

Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam stated that a fine of Tk10,000 each was imposed on 2 buildings under construction, including the one owned by Pertex Group.

Additionally, Tk8,000 was imposed in 3 cases after larvae were discovered in three residential houses.