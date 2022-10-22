Pertex Group participates in PowerGen Expo 2022 at ICCB

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 03:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Concerns of Pertex Star Group have participated in the three-day PowerGen and SafeCon 2022 international exhibitions which began at the capital's International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) on Saturday.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam announced the inauguration of both exhibitions, hosted by Saver Expo, in the presence of all the participating companies and senior officials.

Pertex Cables is exhibiting its products including Building Wire Cables, Low, Medium and High Voltage Cables, and Fire Safety Cables at the PowerGen expo where power and energy-based companies from domestic and foreign markets are exhibiting their brands.

Meanwhile, Pertex Board, Pertex Doors and Pertex Gypsum Board brands are taking part in the SafeCon 2022 to showcase and market their product portfolio.

This exhibition is intended for potential customers and clients of building materials and equipment from Bangladesh and abroad. Several famous companies from 14 different countries participated in this exhibition

