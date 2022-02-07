Partex awards its dealers for their contribution in business

Partex awards its dealers for their contribution in business

Star Particle Board Mills Limited, the pioneer leader in particle board industry, recently held an award giving ceremony at hotel in Dhaka for its distinguished dealers. 

This ceremony was dedicated for the highest target achieving dealers who took part in a sales campaign from 2017 to 2020 titled "Partex Channel Partner High Performance Reward Programme". 

All sorts of health and safety guidelines as per the government regulations were followed during the programme, read a press release.

Partex Star Group Vice Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser chaired the event as the chief guest. 

He congratulated the dealers for the uninterrupted support and business contribution to the organisation in his keynote speech. 

He also handed out the top awards of the sales campaign as promised among the dealers who came to attend the event from all regions of the country.

The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Mostafa Kamal Ahmed, chief financial officer of Partex Star Group; Muhammad Sabbir Jahangir, head of human research and admin; N H M Fazle Rabbi, head of marketing, along with other high officials from the organisation.

