Panoramic photography exhibition ‘Stand Up Dhaka’ starts from Friday

Book launching and opening ceremony of the solo panoramic photography exhibition "Stand Up Dhaka" by artist Bashir Ahmed Sujan, organised by Duniyadari Archive will be held on Friday (13 May) at La Gallerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi.

Bangladesh National Museum Director General Khondoker Mostafizur Rahman will grace the occasion as the chief guest, said a press release.

Eminent Photographer Nasir Ali Mamun will attend the event as special guest. Francois Grosjean, director, Alliance Française de Dhaka and Architect Nurur Rahman Khan will also attend the event as the guest of honour.

"Stand Up, Dhaka" takes a fresh approach in exhibition and book-making in terms of format and gallery design. This is the first exhibition of vertical panoramic photographs in Bangladesh. The images have been presented in the gallery in a unique approach.

The custom made and almost human scale photographs resembles the cityscapes of Dhaka. The photographer started working on the project back in 2006. The photographs in the exhibition and the book contains images till 2015 with few images from the Covid-19 lockdown. Amirul Rajiv and Naim Ul Hasan is the curator of the exhibition and the editor of the book, the press release added.

Bashir Ahmed Sujan is a Bangladeshi photographer based in Dhaka. He is a member of Map Photo Agency and worked for various national and international organizations for more than two decades. His previous publications are 'An Unknown Dusk' (2007), 'The Crochet Village' (2010) and 'Britto' a collaboration with Map photographers (2003).

The exhibition will be open from Friday, 13 May to Saturday, 21 May. Visiting hours are Monday through Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.