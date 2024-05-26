OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G is now up for grabs! Get your hands on the first-ever locally-made OnePlus smartphone

Marking a significant milestone within the country’s tech scene, OnePlus Bangladesh is finally here with the official sale of its newest smartphone model, Nord N30 SE 5G. The first-ever Bangladesh-made OnePlus device is now available for in-store and online purchase across the country, beginning on May 22, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

On May 14, 2024, OnePlus announced the commencement of its official journey in Bangladesh through a grand debut event and announced their local production and first ever locally made product - the Nord N30 SE 5G.

This new device comes with a modern Glowing Feather Design, excellent audio-visual quality and smooth experience. With its 6.72" FHD+ Sunlight Display, enhanced Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode, Nord N30 SE 5G ensures an exceptional audio-visual experience. Equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC TM flash charging, a large 5,000mAh battery, a 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM storage setup, and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G 7nm Chipset, Nord N30 SE 5G delivers a top-notch experience at an affordable price. Moreover, it boasts a magnificent camera setup featuring Ultra Night Mode, including a 50 MP AI dual camera, a 2MP portrait camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

For offline purchases, customers can visit OnePlus Bangladesh stores located in Dhaka, Naogoan, Rajshahi, Narshingdi, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Pabna, Dinajpur, and Natore. Besides, customers can also visit their nearest smartphone outlets and ask for OnePlus devices. For online purchases, customers can directly order from Pickaboo, Dolbear or Daraz. On the first sale day the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G got the highest sales volume in the smartphone category in Daraz and Pickaboo and is getting a very good response across other online and offline channels as well. For more information, keep an eye on the OnePlus Bangladesh Social Media pages.

"Nord N30 SE 5G marks the beginning of our long and fruitful journey in Bangladesh. We are glad to share our technology with Bangladeshi customers and hope to bring a diverse portfolio of 5G smartphones and devices made in Bangladesh in the coming years" said Menk Wang, CEO, OnePlus Bangladesh.

With a commitment to offer exceptional after-sales services, they will ensure a trustworthy support system for all users in Bangladesh. Since OnePlus has officially entered this market, they have built local after-sales service system nationwide; 35 after-sales service locations (22 service centers, 13 service points) all over Bangladesh. OnePlus Bangladesh encourages consumers to purchase official version products to enjoy more reliable after-sales services. For further inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call: 09610997792 for after-sales service.

Hence, hurry and get your hands on this incredible device at only BDT 15,999!

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

