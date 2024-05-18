NCC Bank unveils smart digital, paperless banking services on its 31st anniversary

The Chairman of NCC Bank Md Abul Bashar inaugurated the 31st anniversary programmes by cutting cake and announced to launch Internet Banking App "NCC Always" and Customer Self Service (CSS) Portal for its customers.

Vice-Chairman Sohela Hossain, Director & Past Chairman Md Abdul Awal, Director & Past Chairman Abdus Salam, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md Nurun Newaz, Director & Past Chairman Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury, Past Chairman & Chairman of the Executive Committee SM Abu Mohsin, Director & Past Vice-Chairman Tanzina Ali, Director & Past Vice-Chairman Khairul Alam Chaklader, Director Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz, Independent Director & Chairman of the Audit Committee Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Independent Director Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher FCA and Managing Director & CEO M. Shamsul Arefin of the Bank were present on the occasion.

In this regard, a dua mahfil was organised which was conducted by Vice-Chairman of the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank Professor Dr Shahidul Islam Barakati.

The Chairman Md Abul Bashar said that NCC Bank started its glorious journey on 17 May 1993 and during this 31-year-long journey, the bank played a remarkable role towards the economic development through financing in different sectors such as large and medium scale industrial units including RMG, Pharmaceutical, Power and Infrastructure building of the country. He concluded that by establishing accountability, transparency and good governance, the Bank has already become one of the leading banks in the country. The Bank has been moving forward with the support and trust of its customers and he hopes that the progress will continue in the future as well.

The Managing Director & CEO M Shamsul Arefin said that our customers will experience Smart Digital and Paperless Banking Services through, "NCC Always" App and "Customer Self Service (CSS)" portal very soon. NCC Bank's customers will be able to execute various financial transactions including Account & Card money transfer, bill payment, sending money from bank account to MFS through this App. Moreover, customers will also able to complete other services like updating Account & Card information sitting at their home. He said that the Bank has been able to build a strong and sustainable financial health within the span of 31 years of its journey and it is now considered as a good bank by its stakeholders. He hopes that the bank will continue its endeavor in creating highest value for its different stakeholders in the coming days.

Besides, Deputy Managing Directors' Md Mahbub Alam, Rafat Ullah Khan & Md Zakir Anam, SEVP & Company Secretary, Md Monirul Alam, SEVP & CFO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA, SEVP & CIO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, EVP & Head of Retail & SME Business, Mohammad Ridwanul Hoque, Head of Human Resources Division, Syed Hasnain Mamun and Head of Cards & Digital Payment Division, Zobair Mahmood Fahim were also present on the occasion.