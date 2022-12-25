Mobile brand Dizo hits Bangladesh market

A new brand of mobile phone Dizo arrived in the market in Bangladesh.

Lifestyle shop and online platform Salextra has brought this Dizo Star-400 model feature phone which is made in Bangladesh.

The special offer of this phone is a 365-day replacement warranty.

There is a 72% demand for feature phones in Bangladesh. This brand of mobile phone will hope to fully fill this demand in this big market.

Managing Director of Salextra the national partner of the Dizo brand Sakib Arafat said in his statement, "We, the company Salextra, have always worked with quality and reliable brands for three years. In continuation of this, we feel very proud to bring the Dizo feature phone of Realme tech life brand which is made in Bangladesh.

Head of sales of Salextra Mamun Khan said, "As the prices of feature phones are increasing in the present market, we feel happy to bring such a phone at a reasonable price at this moment. This dual sim phone has a 2.4-inch display and a 1430 mAh battery. It also has the capacity to store 1000 contacts. Users can record their phone calls during calls. This phone supports a 64 GB memory card. There is a flashlight with its camera.

The Brand Dizo is actually a sub-brand of Realme tech life. Anyone can buy this phone from Salextra lifestyle shop, Daraz, Robishop, and any other mobile phone shop. There are Black, Blue, and Green, the three colors of this phone that are available in the market.