Minister Yeafesh Osman calls on younger generations to be good workers

Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman has called on the younger generations to aim for becoming a good human being and good workers.

Speaking at a programme at the National Science and Technology Museum (NMST) on Tuesday (21 May), he said, 'Risking death against the trained Pakistani army, we fought for the young generation with the hope of an independent country. So the youth should study and become good people. They can improve the country by becoming good workers. An invention by young people can change the whole world."

He also said when he became minister for the first time in 2009, only 4 crore people had access to mobile phones.

"The number of mobile phone users had increased to 10 crore later.

"The entire nation has received information and communication technology services up to the marginal level through the Union Information Service Centers. Setting a unique precedence, farmers' children learned to use laptops and ploughing at the same time," said the minister.

Addressing the youth, the minister said, "Science should be learned with joy and ease".

The NMST organised a seminar and a prize giving ceremony marking the International Museum Day. A total of 28 winners of various competitions were awarded on the day.