ICB organises exchange of views programme

An exchange of views was organised by Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) Sylhet Branch and its subsidiary company - ICB Securities Trading Company Limited and ICB Capital Management Limited on 22 May to bring stability in the capital market and increase investor confidence.

Md Abul Hossain, the managing director of ICB, Biplab Kumar Saha, assistant general manager of head office, Rajat Kanti Dey, chief assistant general manager of ICB Sylhet Branch, branch heads of ICB Capital Management Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd along investors were present at the programme, said a press release.

Investors spontaneously participated in the meeting expressed some views on how to overcome the current recession in the capital market.

Based on the views and suggestions given by the investors, the managing director of ICB expressed the view that the issues under consideration would be taken up in the policy-making body.