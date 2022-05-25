ICB organises exchange of views programme

Corporates

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:28 am

ICB organises exchange of views programme

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:28 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

An exchange of views was organised by Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) Sylhet Branch and its subsidiary company - ICB Securities Trading Company Limited and ICB Capital Management  Limited on 22 May to bring stability in the capital market and increase investor confidence.

Md Abul Hossain, the managing director of ICB, Biplab Kumar Saha, assistant general manager of head office, Rajat Kanti Dey, chief assistant general manager of ICB Sylhet Branch, branch heads of ICB Capital Management Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd along investors were present at the programme, said a press release. 

Investors spontaneously participated in the meeting expressed some views on how to overcome the current recession in the capital market.

Based on the views and suggestions given by the investors, the managing director of ICB expressed the view that the issues under consideration would be taken up in the policy-making body.

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

44m | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

23h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

54m | Videos
Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

13h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

14h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide