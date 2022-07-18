ICB welcomes new Bangladesh Bank governor

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) congratulated Abdur Rauf Talukdar, former senior secretary at the Financial Institutions Division of the Finance Ministry, for joining the central bank as its governor.

ICB Managing Director Md Abul Hossain greeted him with a flower bouquet at the governor's office in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

Abdur Rouf Talukder took charge of the central bank on 12 July as the 12th governor of the Bangladesh Bank.

He has been appointed for a four-year term on 11 June.