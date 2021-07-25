IBBL Sylhet Zone holds business development conference

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

SylhetZzone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)recently organised a business development conference at virtual platform. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank addressed the conference as a special guest. 

Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, deputy managing director, Mohammad Ali, chief risk officer, Md Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir & Md Mahboob Alam, senior executive vice presidents and AM Shahidul Amran, assistant vice president of the bank also addressed the conference. 

Sikder Md Shehabuddin, head of Sylhet Zone presided over the conference. Head of Branches and officials under Sylhet Zone also attended the conference.

 

