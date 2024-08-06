No executives who joined Islami Bank after 2017 will be allowed to stay, says Islami Bank top official

Anisur Rahman, a top official of Islami Bank's CBA has said no executives who joined after 2017 will be allowed to stay in the bank.

Leaders who have been deprived over the last seven years gathered in front of Islami Bank's head office in Motijheel.

"Please remain calm, Islami Bank which was taken over will return very soon. No executives who joined after 2017 will be allowed to stay in the bank. This is supported by the managing director, who has sent me as his representative," said Anisur Rahman.

All illegal appointments made without tests since 2017 will be cancelled and those who were unlawfully dismissed during this period will be reinstated, he added.

"Those who were deprived of promotions over the last seven years will be given their due promotions, he said.

Dr Kamal Uddin Jasim, SVP and head of Operations at Islami Bank, said, "We have achieved our second independence through the students. We must reclaim it with wisdom."

He added, "Islami Bank is very memorable to the world; we must restore our honour and we can achieve this."

"We have spoken with the honourable MD, and the process of cancelling all illegal appointments since 2017 has already begun," he added.

