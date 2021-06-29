IBBL achieves ‘Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh’ award

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:20 pm
IBBL achieves ‘Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh’ award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved the 'Best Retail Bank in Bangladesh' award in the category of `Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards-2021' conferred by the Asian Banker.

The award was announced in a webinar organised by The Asian Banker recently, said an IBBL press release on Tuesday.

Chairman of IBBL Professor Md Nazmul Hassan and Managing Director and CEO of IBBL Mohammed Monirul Moula, took part in the webinar.

The award is considered the most prestigious in retail finance in the world selected from the largest and most competitive retail financial services providers, the release said.

The Asian Banker awarded IBBL after evaluation of more than 300 banks and non-bank retail financial services players in 42 countries of the world.

Authorities of IBBL expressed gratitude to all including the Government, Bangladesh Bank, regulatory authorities, clients and well-wishers for this achievement.

