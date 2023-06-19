Huawei, Cloud Convoy to work together for better cloud ecosystem in Bangladesh

Photo: PR

In continuation of Huawei's efforts to enable the growing tech and software industry, Huawei South Asia Rep office has recently signed a MoU with Cloud Convoy at Huawei Bangladesh Academy.

With the MoU Cloud Convoy will be working as Huawei Cloud Partner and both parties will cultivate and develop more competent partners, and help them creating a robust portfolio of solutions and services with Huawei Cloud, reads a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Lizhifang (Alex Li), cloud director of Huawei South Asia and CEO and Managing Director of Cloud Convoy Tasnuva Ahmed.

Other officials from Huawei and Cloud Convoy were also present in the event.

Lizhifang, cloud director of Huawei South Asia, said, "Huawei has been living up to a commitment to serving Bangladesh through the introduction of the world's most innovative technologies. Like our other solutions, Huawei Cloud services are already playing a huge role in easing different projects in Bangladesh through cloud-based solutions, and with Cloud Convoy as our partner, we wish to expedite this journey."

Tasnuva Ahmed, CEO and managing director of Cloud Convoy of Cloud Convoy, said, "Cloud computing has been gaining importance within Bangladesh at an exponential rate. Against such a background, this partnership with Huawei Cloud services and solutions can put a great impact in helping everyone to work towards developing a comprehensive 'cloud' ecosystem in Bangladesh, enabling everyone to go digital. Cloud Convoy is glad to join this path."

It is mentionable that Huawei Cloud is one of the leading cloud service providers in the world and is the fastest-growing cloud vendor. Leading enterprises, along with EdTech and e-commerce platforms of Bangladesh, are using the services of Huawei Cloud.