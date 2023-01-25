Gtech to set up roof-top solar at Multifabs factories

Apparel exporter Multifabs Ltd has signed an agreement with Gtech Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday to set up a roof-top solar energy system in its factories.

Multifabs Managing Director Dr Mesba Faruqui and Gtech Infrastructure Chairman Mostafa Al Mahmud signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Multifabs office in Gazipur, while other high officials from both the organisations were present in the event.

Gtech Infrastructure in a statement said, the adoption of solar energy solutions would take the apparel exporter to the next level in going green.

This 360 kWp rooftop solar power system will produce 553 MWh of clean and green energy annually and can offset 9,580 metric tons of carbon emission, almost 40 lac gallons of gasoline and 21,000 barrels of oil used and 5,618,949 pounds of coal burned over a 20 years period.

Gtech Infrastructure, a renowned name in solar solutions clients list include a wide range of government organizations, private sector builders, non-governmental organization BRAC, conglomerates like Meghna Group of Industries and a number of factories.

Bangladeshi apparel exporters are going green fast in recent years and the country has already emerged as the home of the highest number of green apparel factories.

Following the energy shock of 2022, companies are more serious about saving their monthly fuel costs and are embracing solar.

Also, the government, as part of its energy diversity plan, is allowing some large solar power plants to supply to the national grid.