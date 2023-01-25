Gtech to set up roof-top solar at Multifabs factories

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Gtech to set up roof-top solar at Multifabs factories

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 11:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Apparel exporter Multifabs Ltd has signed an agreement with Gtech Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday to set up a roof-top solar energy system in its factories.

Multifabs Managing Director Dr Mesba Faruqui and Gtech Infrastructure Chairman Mostafa Al Mahmud signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Multifabs office in Gazipur, while other high officials from both the organisations were present in the event.

Gtech Infrastructure in a statement said, the adoption of solar energy solutions would take the apparel exporter to the next level in going green.

This 360 kWp rooftop solar power system will produce 553 MWh of clean and green energy annually and can offset 9,580 metric tons of carbon emission, almost 40 lac gallons of gasoline and 21,000 barrels of oil used and 5,618,949 pounds of coal burned over a 20 years period.

Gtech Infrastructure, a renowned name in solar solutions clients list include a wide range of government organizations, private sector builders, non-governmental organization BRAC, conglomerates like Meghna Group of Industries and a number of factories.

Bangladeshi apparel exporters are going green fast in recent years and the country has already emerged as the home of the highest number of green apparel factories.

Following the energy shock of 2022, companies are more serious about saving their monthly fuel costs and are embracing solar.

Also, the government, as part of its energy diversity plan, is allowing some large solar power plants to supply to the national grid.

Apparel exporters / tech / Solar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

2h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

Netflix documentary curse knocks out Australian Open participants

15h | TBS SPORTS
Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

16h | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

17h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February