Grameenphone recognized as one of the highest taxpayers for FY21-22

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner of Digital Bangladesh and a responsible corporate citizen, has recently been honored as one of the top taxpayers of the country for FY21-22 by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), for the seventh consecutive time.

The Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) – Income Tax of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) awarded the tech service leader Grameenphone for being the highest taxpayer in the telecommunication category, reads a press release.

A ceremony presided over by Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit - Income Tax, was held on 2 August 2022. Shaheen Akhter, Member - Tax Admin and Human Resource Management of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), handed over a crest and certificate of appreciation to Jens Becker, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Grameenphone. Md. Mohsin, Head of Corporate Tax of Grameenphone, was also present at the event.

In the last fiscal year, Grameenphone has contributed 3,549 crores to the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) – Income Tax.

Jens Becker, CFO, Grameenphone, said on this occasion, "At Telenor and Grameenphone, we are committed to upholding strong governance, and responsible business conducts across our business operations. We are humbled to receive this recognition by NBR for the seventh consecutive time, which is an inspiration for us to continue our contribution to the national exchequer and to build a smart Bangladesh. As a responsible corporate citizen, we know that tax revenues are crucial for a developing any country, to keep up with the economic momentum, which will eventually empower communities."

Grameenphone was earlier honoured as the highest taxpayer by the National Board of Revenue for successive six years for FY2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 in the telecommunication category.