Grameenphone recognized as one of the highest taxpayers for FY21-22

Corporates

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Grameenphone recognized as one of the highest taxpayers for FY21-22

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, the connectivity partner of Digital Bangladesh and a responsible corporate citizen, has recently been honored as one of the top taxpayers of the country for FY21-22 by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), for the seventh consecutive time.   

The Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) – Income Tax of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) awarded the tech service leader Grameenphone for being the highest taxpayer in the telecommunication category, reads a press release.

A ceremony presided over by Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit - Income Tax, was held on 2 August 2022. Shaheen Akhter, Member - Tax Admin and Human Resource Management of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), handed over a crest and certificate of appreciation to Jens Becker, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Grameenphone. Md. Mohsin, Head of Corporate Tax of Grameenphone, was also present at the event.  

In the last fiscal year, Grameenphone has contributed 3,549 crores to the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) – Income Tax. 

Jens Becker, CFO, Grameenphone, said on this occasion, "At Telenor and Grameenphone, we are committed to upholding strong governance, and responsible business conducts across our business operations. We are humbled to receive this recognition by NBR for the seventh consecutive time, which is an inspiration for us to continue our contribution to the national exchequer and to build a smart Bangladesh. As a responsible corporate citizen, we know that tax revenues are crucial for a developing any country, to keep up with the economic momentum, which will eventually empower communities." 

Grameenphone was earlier honoured as the highest taxpayer by the National Board of Revenue for successive six years for FY2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 in the telecommunication category. 

Grameenphone / Highest taxpayers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla