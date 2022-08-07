FutureNation launches Graduate Employment in Private Sector initiative

Photo: Collected

An initiative titled "Graduate Employment in Private Sector" was launched on Sunday at a city hotel to create sustainable economic opportunities for graduate youths by creating decent employment.

The program aims to facilitate a skilled workforce required for the growth of different industries while reducing the unemployment ratio in graduate youth groups, reads a press release.

It has been initiated by FutureNation, a new coalition of the government, private and development sector leaders who will envision economic opportunities for all in Bangladesh by 2041.

Grameenphone, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority are patronising the visionary initiative.

It will enable the aspiring graduates through assessment and instil the right skill set for ensuring decent employment in the corporate sector and industries.

The program is working to develop a home-grown aptitude assessment tool that can assist the corporates and the private sector in finding the right kind of Human Resources with appropriate skill sets needed for their organizations.

This tool primarily helps in measuring someone's natural ability to complete a task and can also be customised according to the requirements of each company.

Along with helping to assess the potential candidates, the program will also provide the candidates with basic training in digital and financial literacy, communication, business appreciation etc. so that they can perform better in their jobs.

Walton, Akij, Pran-RFL, Abul Khair Group, Nasir Group, Nagad, ACI, and many other reputed organizers have been listed as the potential employers for this program, while Dhaka University, North South University, BRAC University, and a few more names are listed among the potential academia for FutureNation.

As the chief guest at the event, Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister said, "We should have the necessary skills to face the challenges of 4th IR. The new program will help to achieve the goal."

Among others, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT; Md Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, BIDA; Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, Strategic Advisor, UNDP (TBC); Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP; and Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; were among the esteemed guests present at the "FutureNation: Graduate Employment in Private Sector Program" launch.

FutureNation has emerged in the context of the post-Covid world as a collective effort to create decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities for the nation.