Fatema Binte Shafik wins ‘Master of Food Plating’

Fatema Binte Shafik has won national food plating master at Dishoom Presents "Master of Food Plating" grand finale.

The reality show recently held its final at a city hotel, said a press release.

The first runner-up is Sanjida Parvin and second runner-up is Moshiur Rahman.

A significant number of food makers from across the country participated in the programme. Among the total participants, 24 were selected from 8 divisional rounds.

On the basis of grooming and best performance, 12 dessert experts were shortlisted for the semi-final round. Finally, 6 food plating masters went ahead for the championship. in Bangladesh's first prominent reality show - Dishoom Presents 'Master of Food Plating'

Nilufar Ahmed, Finance Director of IFAD Group, Shejuti A Ahmed, Director of Human Resource Department with officials from IFAD Home Care Ltd and Nazma Huda, Chairman of International Training Institute of Culinary Arts and Women Culinary Arts of Bangladesh with valued personalities from culinary art arena were present.

The competition was powered by IFAD Mustard Oil & IFAD Eggy Noodles and organized by ITICA.