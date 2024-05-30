Evercare Hospital Dhaka hosts head injury awareness patient forum

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the first JCI-accredited hospital in Bangladesh, organised a significant patient forum focused on Head Injury Awareness.

The patient forum held today (30 May), at Evercare Hospital Dhaka, provided a platform for insightful discussions, informative sessions, and interactive workshops aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of head injuries, reads a press release.

The event was attended by an impressive turnout of medical professionals who shared their expertise and knowledge on this critical health issue. The forum focused on raising awareness about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of Head Injuries, and how it can impact a person's life. The hospital's dedication to improving public health was evident in its efforts to organize such informative events and provide quality medical care to its patients.

The event brought together a distinguished panel of experts from Evercare Hospital Dhaka's Neurosurgery Department, including Professor Dr. Md. Zillur Rahman, Senior Consultant & Coordinator; Prof. (Col.) Dr. Md. Aminul Islam, Senior Consultant, and Dr. Md. Aliuzzaman Joarder, Senior Consultant, who are all prominent figures in the field of neurosurgery. Additionally, Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO & Managing Director at Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, and Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services at Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, were also present to grace the event.

Professor Dr. Md. Zillur Rahman, a Senior Consultant & Coordinator of the Neurosurgery Department, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, emphasised the importance of proactive measures in preventing head injuries, stating, " In order to prevent head injuries, it is important to educate individuals about preventive measures and early intervention strategies. This can significantly reduce the number of injuries and improve patient outcomes. By providing individuals with the necessary knowledge, we can ensure the safety of everyone."

Prof. (Col.) Dr. Md. Aminul Islam, Senior Consultant of Neurosurgery Department, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, commended Evercare Hospital Dhaka's initiative in organizing the forum, stating, "Ensuring excellence in neurosurgical care is not just a duty, but a commitment. Here, at Evercare we are committed to delivering compassionate and innovative solutions to our patients. Together, we are dedicated to advancing neurological healthcare, providing the highest quality of care and support to those in need."

Dr. Md. Aliuzzaman Joarder, Senior Consultant of the Neurosurgery Department, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, highlighted, " Head injuries are serious and require immediate medical attention. Healthcare professionals and the public can work together to prevent such injuries. We can provide treatment and develop prevention strategies. By fostering partnerships and raising awareness, we can create safer environments and provide better support for those affected by such injuries."

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director of Medical Services at Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, reaffirmed the hospital's dedication to improving healthcare outcomes, stating, "We are proud to host this forum and contribute to raising awareness about head injuries, ultimately striving for a healthier and safer community. As you may know, these types of injuries can result from a wide range of activities, including sports, accidents, and falls, and can have long-lasting effects on a person's physical and emotional well-being. We hope to foster a greater understanding of these issues and work together to build a safer and healthier society for all "