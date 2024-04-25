Environmental, social organisations demand amendment of ADB's safeguard policy

Photo: Courtesy

A diverse coalition of environmental and social organisations ISDE Bangladesh, Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) and Bangladesh Working Group on Ecology and Development (BWGED) with civil society groups and concerned citizens from affected areas has joined forces to launch a demonstration campaign in CRB premise Chittagong on 25th April 2024, challenging the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Safeguard Policy.

"Protect People and Planet over Profit" the campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the deficiencies and shortcomings of the ADB's safeguard framework, which critics argue fails to adequately protect the rights of communities and the environment in the face of large-scale development projects. By an innovative demonstration, the protesters claimed that ADB's safeguard policy is a threat for "Gender, Environment and Livelihoods", reads a press release.

ADB will continue investing in fossil gas and other false solutions. So, ensure a just and equitable transition by ensuring environmental and social safeguards, labor standards and transparency and accountability.

Critics contend that the ADB's safeguard policy falls short of international best practices, allowing for the exploitation of natural resources. The campaign highlights the need for robust accountability mechanisms to ensure that the ADB and its project partners are held accountable for any adverse environmental or social impacts resulting from their activities. Over the span of 2008 to 2021, ADB directed around $12 billion towards energy access initiatives, benefiting over 45 million households across the region. ADB is a key source of external assistance for Bangladesh, providing $2 billion on average every year since 2016. The coalition aims to pressure the ADB to reform its safeguard policy and prioritize the rights and well-being of communities and the environment.

Commenting on the campaign event, CAB Central Vice President and Executive Director ISDE S M Nazer Hossain claimed that, "As a result of the safeguard policy adopted by ADB, Gender, environment, livelihood, human rights of the entire world are under threat today. Humanity has been buried by the safeguard policy." Advocate Rehena Begume Ranu, Ex Councilor Chattogram City Corporation has highlighted that the ADB's existing safeguards policy must be aimed at shielding people from harm. He also asserted a persistent call for the ADB to establish robust safeguards immediately. The campaigners argue that a truly progressive safeguards policy cannot exist if it ignores the challenges faced by human rights defenders, workers, and a private sector operating without transparency.

"Safeguarding communities, protecting the planet and people over profit" campaign represents a unified effort to challenge the safeguarding policy and advocate for a more just and equitable energy transition to development in Asia and the Pacific. The protest campaign in Chittagong, Bangladesh, is part of a broader movement challenging the Asian Development Bank's safeguard policy and advocating for stronger environmental and social protections in development projects. It represents a grassroots mobilization of communities, activists, and civil society organizations committed to promoting justice and sustainability in development. Amongst others, Dr. Prof Idrish Ali, Shaheen Chowdhury, Harun Gafur Bhuyan, Salahuddin Ahmed, Journalist M A Hossain, M A Hanif Noman, Politician Mithul Das Gupta, ADAB Divisional Coordinator Forkan Mahmud, Women activist Ferdousi Begume Mousumi, Sumaiya Afroz also present the protest.