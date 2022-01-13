eCourier parcels come under insurance

A tri-party agreement in this regard was signed on Wednesday (12 January) to develop the innovative service

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tech-focused logistics company eCourier and insurance aggregator Carnival Assure has brought eCourier pickup service parcels under insurance for delivery across the country.

Customers can take insurance option when booking parcel in the "Person to Person" category for delivery service, said a press release by the company.

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company Limited (SKICL) will provide the insurance while digital insurance platform Carnival Assure will aggregate the service. A tri-party agreement in this regard was signed on Wednesday (12 January) to develop the innovative service.

SKICL Chief Executive Officer Brigadier General Shafique Shamim (Retd), Mohiuddin Rasti Morshed, director of Carnival Assure and Dotlines Group, and eCourier Chief Executive Officer Biplob Ghosh Rahul were present on the occasion.

eCourier CEO Biplob Ghosh Rahul said "The company is working to bring the best services and logistics solutions for customers. He hopes that the inclusion of insurance will strengthen eCourier's position in the market through gaining customers' trust."

The insurance coverage will continue till the parcel is delivered from the customer's home to the recipient.

