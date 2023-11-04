EBL holds town hall meeting on financial security in Rajshahi

To create awareness about financial security, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) arranged a town hall meeting today, November 04, 2023 at Grand River View Hotel in Rajshahi. The meeting was organised under the initiative of the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of Bangladesh Bank. Representatives from different banks and customers from Rajshahi region participated and attended the meeting.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Kazi Rafiqul Hassan, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Rajshahi Office; Md. Anwarul Islam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Rangpur Office; Md. Ali Akbar Faraji, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Head Office; Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Managing Director, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank and Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL were present as Special Guests. The meeting was chaired by Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, Director, FICSD at Bangladesh Bank Head Office.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Bank Head Office and Rajshahi Office, M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD, Head of Retail & SME Banking and other senior officials of EBL attended the town hall meeting.

