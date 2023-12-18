Eastern signs agreement with IDEX Biometrics for biometric metal card

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 06:33 pm

Eastern signs agreement with IDEX Biometrics for biometric metal card

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 06:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC(EBL) and Oslo based IDEX Biometrics signed an agreement to launch world's first biometric metal card in Bangladesh. With advanced security features and seamless transaction capabilities, the exclusive card will not only offer financial solutions but also ensures a secure and hassle-free payment experience for the cardholders.

The signing ceremony  held today at EBL head office in Dhaka was attended  by Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Zahidul Haque, Chief Technology Officer; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services and Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards from EBL along with Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer; Claus Hansen, Vice President- Sales, APAC from IDEX Biometrics.

"We are excited to introduce biometric metal cards to our customers complying all regulatory requirements in Bangladesh and first to offer this latest technology to our customers, confirming our leadership and innovation positioning" says Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO at EBL adding that, "The IDEX Biometrics solution provides a first-class payment experience. We believe biometric payment cards will become the new payment standard, supporting secure contactless payments, and ultimately bringing financial empowerment to all."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are honoured that EBL has selected IDEX Biometrics as they pioneer biometric payments in Bangladesh. EBL's premium customers will be the first group to receive these new contactless cards, as EBL again takes the lead on driving seamless payments across Bangladesh and Asia" says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

IDEX Biometrics is a leading company specializing in biometric fingerprint sensor technology. With a focus on providing secure and convenient authentication solutions, IDEX has developed cutting-edge fingerprint sensor technologies for a variety of applications. Their innovations are widely used in smart cards, payment cards, access control systems, and other devices, offering users a reliable and efficient way to authenticate their identities.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

39m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS