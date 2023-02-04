Eastern Lubricants Blenders holds 54th AGM 

Eastern Lubricants Blenders Ltd (ELBL) held its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through a digital platform on Saturday (4 February).

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and ELBL Chairman ABM Azad presided over the Meeting, reads a press release.

Directors of the board- Khalid Ahmed, Anupam Barua, Muhammad Ashraf Hossain, Independent directors- Munshi Golam Mostofa and Md Quamrul Hasan, Shareholder Director Nusrat Sultana, Managing Director Md Jasim Uddin, Company Secretary Ali Absar, CFO Md Rezaul Karim Siddique as well as BPC and ELBL high officials were present at the AGM.

After approval of audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June, 2022, the shareholders approved 40% cash dividend and 10% stock dividend in total 50% dividend per share for the year 2021-22.