Eastern Lubricant's profit falls 42% in Oct-Dec

Stocks

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:16 pm

Related News

Eastern Lubricant's profit falls 42% in Oct-Dec

The company recommends 60% cash and 10% stock dividends for FY23

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:16 pm

Publicly listed Eastern Lubricant Blenders Ltd has reported a 42% year-on-year decline in profit in the October-December quarter of the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year.

The state-owned oil importer's net profit stood at Tk43.32 lakh in the second quarter of FY24, which was Tk74.67 lakh in the same period previous fiscal. Its earnings per share stood at Tk3.30.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, the company stated that its profit decreased because of a significant decline in its revenue.

According to its half-yearly financials, the company's revenue dropped 97% year-on-year to Tk27.46 crore in the July to December period of FY24. Its half-yearly net profit fell by 7% to Tk71.78 lakh, compared to the first half of FY23.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In FY23, the company's revenue stood at Tk58.70 crore and profit Tk2.83 crore. The company recommended 60% cash and 10% stock dividends for FY23.

To secure shareholders' approval of this dividend, the company has scheduled an annual general meeting (AGM) on 3 February.

Eastern Lubricant, publicly listed since 1976, procures base oil from international markets and then blends and supplies the oil to three distributors throughout the year.

On Tuesday, its shares closed at Tk1,549.20 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, 1% lower than what the share price was in the previous trading session.

As of 31 December 2023, sponsors and directors jointly held 15.04%, government 51%, institutions 5.77%, and general investors 28.19% shares of the company.

Top News

Eastern Lubricants / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

9h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

13h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

13h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

2h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

31m | Videos
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

2h | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

3h | Videos