East West University Celebrates ‘CSE Fest 2024’

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:31 pm

East West University Celebrates ‘CSE Fest 2024’

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of East West University (EWU) hosted the 'CSE Fest' 2024 from 24 to 25 April 2024 at the university premises, at Aftabnagar, Dhaka. This vibrant event brought together students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts for two days of celebration, learning, and competition. Around 24 universities and 20 IT companies participated in the CSE Fest. Highlights of the event included a Programming Contest, Gaming Contest, Robo Soccer, Line Follower Competition, Project Showcasing Competition, Job Fair, IT Olympiad, seminars and prize giving ceremony etc.

Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (in charge) of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (BUGC), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Inaugural ceremony of the festival. Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU, and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank chaired the program, while Professor Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU, was a Special Guest. Dr. Maheen Islam, Associate Professor and Chairperson of the Department of CSE of EWU gave her inaugural speech on the occasion.

In his speech, Professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir said that countries like China, Malaysia and Indonesia have progressed a lot over the last 50 years. Their talented manpower advanced their country forward. The achievements of Bangladesh would have been better if we optimally utilized our talented people for the country's development instead of settling abroad. Therefore, Professor Alamgir urged the students to overcome the barriers and stay in their homeland for the advancement of the nation and its people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

9h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

12h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

1h | Videos
The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

3h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

3h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

2h | Videos