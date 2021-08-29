DPDC wins power Innovation Award 2021 

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 08:05 pm

DPDC wins power Innovation Award 2021 

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) has won the Innovation Award of Innovation Showcasing-2021, of the Power Division.

The award was given to DPDC recognising its innovation in the "Installation of single pole transformers in small and crowded places."

Power division secretary Mohammad Habibur Rahman, on Sunday, presented a crest and certificate of honor to DPDC managing director (MD), Engineer Bikash Dewan.

DPDC chief engineer (Retd) Md Mujibur Rahman invented the 'Single Pole Transformer' while DPDC superintending engineer (Store Circle) Saiful Amin supervised installation and commissioning of the transformers.

DPDC MD, Engineer Bikash Dewan, congratulated members of its innovation committee for the award. 

