DPDC inks agreement to transfer Haripur-Maniknagar transmission line

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company has signed an agreement with Confidence Infrastructure to transfer Haripur-Maniknagar 132 KV transmission line from Kanchpur Bridge to Tarabo under "Dhaka-Sylhet Four Lane Highway Project".

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the conference room of DPDC on Tuesday (10 January), reads a press release.

DPDC Company Secretary (Deputy Secretary) Md Asaduzzaman and Confidence Infrastructure's Executive Director Md Shahidul Islam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan and senior officials were present at the contract signing ceremony.