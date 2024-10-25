Not an accident, but sheer negligence: Power adviser on electrocution during repair work

This is not an accident, it is complete negligence and irresponsibility, said Energy, power and Mineral Resources Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan regarding the recent incident of electrocution during the repair works of an electric supply line which left one person dead and severely injured two others.

Questioning why the electricity supply was turned on while repair work was ongoing, he said strict action would be taken against anyone involved.

He added that Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) and the contractor company cannot avoid responsibility in this incident, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today (25 October).

Earlier, Fouzul visited the Maniknagar area where the incident occurred and gave instructions to find out the cause of the accident quickly.

He also visited the two injured at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and directed the hospital authorities to make all-out efforts for their proper treatment. He also asked DPDC to designate someone to oversee matters at the hospital.

Talking to the families of the victims, the adviser said the interim government will extend all possible support to them. He directed immediate payment of Tk5 lakh to the family of the deceased, Tk2 lakh to the critically injured and Tk1 lakh to the injured.

He said the government would also bear all the expenses for the treatment of the two injured.

On 21 October, an electrician was killed and two others were injured due to electrocution while changing the high-tension cable, used to transmit high-voltage power, in the capital's Maniknagar area.

The deceased was identified as line worker (foreman) Nabir Hossain. The injured are Masum Mia and Rabiul Islam.

Nabir worked at Moon Power Engineering, an annual contractor of the DPDC Maniknagar unit.