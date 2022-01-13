DPDC registers Tk107cr in profit in last FY

Energy

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

DPDC registers Tk107cr in profit in last FY

The figure was disclosed on Thursday during the company’s AGM

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:16 pm
DPDC registers Tk107cr in profit in last FY

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), one of the six state-owned electricity distributing companies in the country, has registered a profit of Tk107.64 crore in the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The company disclosed the financial results during its 16th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, presided over the meeting.

DPDC is responsible for supplying electricity to Dhaka South City Corporation and a part of the Narayanganj district.

At present, the company has around 15 lakh consumers while the number of the country's total electricity consumers has reached 4.18 crore.
 

Top News

DPDC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

6h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

9h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

11h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

2h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

2h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

7h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike