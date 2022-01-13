DPDC registers Tk107cr in profit in last FY

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), one of the six state-owned electricity distributing companies in the country, has registered a profit of Tk107.64 crore in the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The company disclosed the financial results during its 16th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, presided over the meeting.

DPDC is responsible for supplying electricity to Dhaka South City Corporation and a part of the Narayanganj district.

At present, the company has around 15 lakh consumers while the number of the country's total electricity consumers has reached 4.18 crore.

