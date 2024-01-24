DORP holds courtesy call on State Minister for Water Resources

24 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of the Development Organization of the Rural Poor (DORP) has recently paid a courtesy call to the State Minister for Water Resources Col (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim MP.

The DORP delegation led by Executive Adviser Azhar Ali Talukder met the state minister at Pani Bhaban in Panthapath of the capital on Wednesday (24 January).

The state minister was greeted with flowers by DORP.

Mentioning the activities and achievements of DORP, Azhar Ali Talukder informed the state minister in detail about the contribution of DORP in the water sanitation and hygiene sector, the progress of DORP Maternity Allowance, Swapna Mother Package and Tobacco Control Project conducted by DORP.

In the discussion, Col (retd) Zahid Faruk Shamim MP assured that he and his ministry will continue to give maximum cooperation to ensure that the tobacco control law is amended as soon as possible.

He also expressed his determination to play a positive and active role in the parliamentary process of amending the tobacco control law.

The courtesy meeting was also attended by DORP Programme Coordinator Rubina Islam and others.

DORP has been involved in various development programs since 1987 and is best known for introducing maternity allowance.

In line with this, DORP is currently working on tobacco control law and increasing tobacco taxes and implementing various projects to achieve the government's sustainable development goals.

 

