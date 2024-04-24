Delegates from the Government of Malawi visiting IDCOL

An eleven-member delegation from Government of Malawi is currently visiting Bangladesh to gain firsthand knowledge on IDCOL's renewable energy activities. IDCOL is facilitating in-house sessions at its head office and arranging site visits to various IDCOL financed renewable energy interventions.

IDCOL, a government owned financial institution, was engaged by the Ministry of Energy of Government of Malawi to design and operationalize the USD 20 Millon Off-Grid Market Development Fund with the objective of electrifying 200,000 households in rural Malawi. The Fund has been established with support from The World Bank under the Malawi Electricity Access Project. The Fund has achieved significant progress with more than 61,000 solar home systems being installed in remote rural areas of Malawi.

IDCOL hosted a Corporate Dinner on 23rd April 2024 in honor of the Delegation led by Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Government of Malawi. Dr. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division & Director, IDCOL and Mr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division & Director, IDCOL attended the event respectively as Chief Guest and Special Guest. Mr. S.M. Monirul Islam, Acting CEO of IDCOL along with other senior officials were also present.