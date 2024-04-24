Delegates from the Government of Malawi visiting IDCOL

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 05:12 pm

Delegates from the Government of Malawi visiting IDCOL

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 05:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An eleven-member delegation from Government of Malawi is currently visiting Bangladesh to gain firsthand knowledge on IDCOL's renewable energy activities. IDCOL is facilitating in-house sessions at its head office and arranging site visits to various IDCOL financed renewable energy interventions.

IDCOL, a government owned financial institution, was engaged by the Ministry of Energy of Government of Malawi to design and operationalize the USD 20 Millon Off-Grid Market Development Fund with the objective of electrifying 200,000 households in rural Malawi. The Fund has been established with support from The World Bank under the Malawi Electricity Access Project. The Fund has achieved significant progress with more than 61,000 solar home systems being installed in remote rural areas of Malawi.

IDCOL hosted a Corporate Dinner on 23rd April 2024 in honor of the Delegation led by Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Government of Malawi. Dr. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Finance Division & Director, IDCOL and Mr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division & Director, IDCOL attended the event respectively as Chief Guest and Special Guest. Mr. S.M. Monirul Islam, Acting CEO of IDCOL along with other senior officials were also present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

9h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

30m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

2h | Videos
Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

Subsidies to the pharmaceutical industry in Europe

3h | Videos
Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

Sitakunda women receive training on palmyra palm nursery management, handicrafts

5h | Videos