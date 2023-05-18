UIU receives approval for Bangladesh's first ever undergraduate programme in data science

Picture: Courtesy

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of United International University (UIU) recently received approval for the first-ever undergraduate programme in Data Science in Bangladesh, said a press release.

UIU Vice-Chancellor (in charge) Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, said, "The challenge of the coming era is to equip graduates with computing and data analytic abilities that will allow data-driven leadership in national transformation towards smart Bangladesh. The graduates of this newly approved programme, we believe, will play a key role in this process."

The department has already established high-performance GPU-enabled computing facilities that are required for the programme to run successfully in addition to the regular laboratories and other facilities.

This department has got the best pool of faculty members in the country now with academic degrees, expertise and experiences in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, robotics and their application areas like bioinformatics, medical sciences, precision agriculture, epidemiology, finance, social media analytics, natural language processing, satellite imaging, remote sensing, health informatics, business and marketing. The curriculum has been developed with input taken from national and international academic and industrial experts in the relevant fields, the press release added.

Professor Dr Salekul Islam, the head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering said, "Data Science will be the most demanding subject in the near future and numerous jobs will be created in home and abroad as well. The CSE Department of UIU has taken a timely decision. We are confident to produce the best graduates and they will lead our country in various fields of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ".

The classes for the newly approved programme will start in Fall 2023 semester. The department wants to work closely with the industry and government and play a pivotal role in the national transition towards Industrial Revolution 4.0.