Daraz wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2021

Daraz Bangladesh Limited,an online marketplace, has won the "Mastercard Excellence Award 2021" in the "Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant) - Online 2020-21" category.

Mastercard organised the award ceremony on 18 November at the Sheraton Dhaka Ballroom in the capital, said a press release.

Daraz Bangladesh Limited's Chief Operating Officer Khondoker Tasfin Alam received the award on behalf of the organisation.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest.

Monjuri Mallik, head of Product Management and Payments of Daraz Bangladesh remarked, "Mastercard is one of the most prominent payment partners across the world, and their contribution in the financial operations of Daraz has also been quite substantial."

"We are glad to receive the award and look forward to bringing further excellence to our business operations as we proceed with dependable partners like Mastercard," he added.

Khurshid Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Helen LaFave, charge d'affairs of US Embassy Dhaka, other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries, and merchants from across the country also attended the programme.