City Bank wins ADB award 5th time in a row

Corporates

Press Release
05 October, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 10:48 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 City Bank has once again been named the "Leading Partner Bank in Bangladesh" at the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme (TSCFP) Awards 2023 organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said a press release.

The award came in recognition of City Bank being the most active partner bank measured by the number of trade finance transactions recorded in Bangladesh in collaboration with ADB in the last fiscal year. With this year's award, the bank has been honoured with "Leading Partner Bank" accolade for consecutively 4th year. Prior to that, in 2019, the bank won the "Momentum Award" for the highest growth in transactions partnered with ADB. 

ADB TSCFP's 9th award ceremony was held in Singapore recently with a presence of 200 representatives of different banks and financial institutions where City Bank Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Institutions Hasan Sharif Ahmed received the award from Asian Development Bank Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance Steven Beck. 

City Bank has been participating with ADB under their TSCFP programme as an Issuing Bank since 2016. ADB, under their TSCFP programme, provides guarantees and trade loans to partner banks supporting international trade.

The TSCFP works with 82 banks in ADB's developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific. 16 banks in Bangladesh are members of ADB under this programme. 

