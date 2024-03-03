City Bank launches bancassurance service with inaugural sale of life insurance policy
City Bank on Sunday (3 March) launched its bancassurance service, marking its inaugural sale of a life insurance policy.
The event was graced by Md Mahbubur Rahman, AMD & Chief Financial Officer; Mahia Juned, AMD & Chief Operating Officer; Ashanur Rahman, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager; Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking, Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Head of Operations & Subir Kumar Kundu, Chief bancassurance Officer of City Bank PLC; Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud; as well as representatives from Guardian Life Insurance Limited, Mashfiqur Rahman, and Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, reads a press release.