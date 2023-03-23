BYEI launches Green Skills Programme to accelerate sustainable livelihoods       

Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) has launched its newly designed Green Skills Programme (GSP) for nurturing youth skills and entrepreneurship to gear toward a just, equitable, and sustainable transformation of the economy of Bangladesh.

GSP aims to empower marginalised youth and harness their collective capacity and innovation for a just transition, reads a press release.

The first project under the GSP "Empowering Youth on Green Transition (EYGT)" has kicked off with various stakeholders, including academia, civil society, government, private sector organisations, and NGOs, in partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

SM Shahjahan, deputy director (course accreditation) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) has committed to support the skill development required to support the rapidly growing solar PV deployment in Bangladesh as well as create more jobs in the sector.

Peter Bellen, chief technical advisor of Promoting Gender-Responsive Enterprise Development and TVET Systems (ProGRESS) Project, ILO said, "Gender sensitive skill development programme is critical to ensure stronger and inclusive economic development of Bangladesh."

He congratulated BYEI for taking this initiative on green skills.

ANM Tanjel Ahsan, programme officer of Skill Development, ILO emphasised on the importance of understanding the context of the Solar PV job ecosystem before upgrading the curriculum and piloting the training.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) has awarded Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) the 1st prize in the "Youth Green Skills Accelerator Challenge Call" for the proposed project on Empowering Youth on Green Transition in November 2022 to nurture innovation on zero waste circular economy to achieve the SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. The announcement was made at the UN's COP27 side event at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.