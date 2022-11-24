'Bima Fair 2022' kicks off

A two-day insurance fair was inaugurated at Bangabandhu Udyan (Bell's Park) in Barishal on Thursday (24 November).

Organised by Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) in collaboration with Bangladesh Insurance Association and Bangladesh Insurance Forum the fair was attended by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as the chief guest, reads a press release.

IDRA Chairman Mohammad Zainul Bari presided over the event with Sheikh Mohammad Saleem Ullah, Secretary at Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Insurance Association President Sheikh Kabir Hossain in attendance respectively as special guest and guest of honour.

Also present were Bangladesh Insurance Forum President and Managing Director of Popular Life BM Yusuf Ali, Barisal District Commissioner Jasim Uddin Haider, IDRA Member (Administration) Mainul Islam, Member (Law) Md Lil Uddin, Member (Life) Kamrul Hasan and Member (Non-Life) Md Nazrul Islam.