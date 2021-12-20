Best Electronics hosted its annual sales conference

20 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
The conference was about reviewing and implementing the sales planning and programmes of action for the next year through the pandemic situation

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Best Electronics ltd has recently organised the Annual Sales Conference near Dhaka.

The gathering was addressed by the officials about reviewing and implementing the sales planning and programmes of action for the next year through the pandemic situation, reads a press release.

More than 100 branch managers, high officials of the management and other senior officials of different departments attended this two-day long Annual Sales Conference.

Managing Director Syed Asaduzzaman and Director Syed Tahmid Zaman Rashik of Best Electronics, in their speeches, focused on various directives and advices.

Another Director Syed Ashab Zaman Rafid was connected virtually from the US.

Conducted by Executive Director of the conglomerate MM Ferdous, the function engaged in various team-building activities and was wrapped up following awarding the best performers and an attractive raffle draw competition.

 

