IPDC EZ signs MoU with Best Electronics

IPDC EZ has signed an agreement with Best Electronics Bangladesh Limited to finance their consumers to buy products from Best Electronics on EMI without requiring any card at 0% interest for up to 12 months, reads a press release.

From IPDC EZ, Hasan Shariful Islam, head of Sales & Partnership; Sheikh Shafiul Islam, merchant acquisition manager, and from Best Electronics Ltd, Syed Asaduzzaman, managing director; Md Marjuman Rahman, DGM & head of Sales, were present among other officials from both organisations at the signing ceremony.

IPDC EZ is an app by IPDC Finance that allows customers to buy electronic devices, appliances, furniture and even travel packages in instalments at 0% interest.