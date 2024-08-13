Bank Asia hands over cheque to Gulshan Society under CSR

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Bank Asia PLC handed over a cheque of taka 1 million (10 lakh) to Gulshan Society for cleaning and de-silting of Gulshan Lake.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, handed over the check to Barrister Omar Sadat, president of Gulshan Society, in a function organised at the Bank Asia Tower0, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka today (13 August), reads a press release.

Syed A Habib, secretary general, Syed Almas Kabir, vice president, Ali Ashfaq, treasurer of Gulshan Society and Shafiuzzaman, additional managing director along with deputy managing directors and other high officials of the bank were present at the programme.