Baqui Khalily re-elected as chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia

Prof MA Baqui Khalily has been re-elected as the Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia PLC. at the Board of Directors' Meeting held recently.

He is one of the Independent Directors of the Bank, reads a press release.

Prof Khalily joined as a faculty member at the Department of Finance of the University of Dhaka in 1975 after completing his B.Com (Hons) and M.Com in Finance from the same institution. He also obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees with major in Finance and Development in 1987 and 1991 respectively from Ohio State University, USA.

After a successful teaching career of 37 years, Professor Khalily retired from the University of Dhaka in 2012. He is a renowned academician of the country, an eminent economist and finance scholar of national and international repute. He has a large number of publications especially on rural finance, financial inclusion, SME development and microfinance in prominent national and international journals.

He also authored/co-authored many books and research monographs. Other than having a prominent teaching career, Professor Khalily also held many important administrative positions like Executive Director of Institute of Microfinance, Acting Vice-Chancellor & Pro Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, Chairman of Department of Finance, University of Dhaka, Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, only to name a few.

During his long career, he visited many countries around the globe for professional purposes. Professor Khalily currently teaches at Department of Business Administration, University of Asia Pacific.