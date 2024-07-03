Baqui Khalily re-elected as chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Baqui Khalily re-elected as chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:14 pm
Baqui Khalily re-elected as chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia

Prof MA Baqui Khalily has been re-elected as the Chairman of Board Risk Management Committee of Bank Asia PLC. at the Board of Directors' Meeting held recently.

He is one of the Independent Directors of the Bank, reads a press release.

Prof Khalily joined as a faculty member at the Department of Finance of the University of Dhaka in 1975 after completing his B.Com (Hons) and M.Com in Finance from the same institution. He also obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees with major in Finance and Development in 1987 and 1991 respectively from Ohio State University, USA.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After a successful teaching career of 37 years, Professor Khalily retired from the University of Dhaka in 2012. He is a renowned academician of the country, an eminent economist and finance scholar of national and international repute. He has a large number of publications especially on rural finance, financial inclusion, SME development and microfinance in prominent national and international journals.

He also authored/co-authored many books and research monographs. Other than having a prominent teaching career, Professor Khalily also held many important administrative positions like Executive Director of Institute of Microfinance, Acting Vice-Chancellor & Pro Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, Chairman of Department of Finance, University of Dhaka, Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, only to name a few.

During his long career, he visited many countries around the globe for professional purposes. Professor Khalily currently teaches at Department of Business Administration, University of Asia Pacific.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

3h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

7h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

35m | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

1h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

2h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

5m | Videos