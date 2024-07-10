Zakia Rouf Chowdhury re-elected as vice chairman of Bank Asia

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as vice chairman of Bank Asia PLC at the Board of Directors' meeting held recently, reads a press release.

She has an illustrious business career of more than 35 years in the private sector of Bangladesh.

Since inception, she has been holding leadership positions at several concerns of Rangs Group, one of the largest business groups in Bangladesh. Presently, she serves as the Chairman of Sea Resources Group, Rangs Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ranks Construction Limited, Ranks-Agro Industries Limited, and Zhen Natural Limited. She is also the Managing Director of Ranks Real Estate Limited and Ranks Food & Beverage Limited. Subsequently, she is one of the Directors of Rangs Limited, Rangs Motors Limited, Rangs Properties Limited, Rancon Autos Limited, Ranks Interior Limited, Ranks Appliance Limited, and a few other Rangs concerns.

